Gene-based biopharmaceutical company Oxford BioMedica said it put some of its trials on hold, after the company detected very low concentrations of potential impurities in a raw material.

Oxford Biomedica said it paused recruitment for its RetinoStat phase I, StarGen phase I/IIa and UshStat phase I/IIa studies.

"No safety concerns relating to any of the aforementioned products have been identified in any pre-clinical and clinical data generated to date and there is no reason to believe that the favorable safety profile of these products will be affected," the company said in a statement.

Oxford BioMedica added that it was working closely with regulatory authorities to complete its investigations.

