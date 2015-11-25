Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
SYDNEY Australian online money transfer company OzForex Group Ltd (OFX.AX) said it will grant exclusive due diligence to larger U.S. rival Western Union Co (WU.N) following its indicative takeover offer worth up to A$888 million ($644 million).
In a statement on Thursday, OzForex said its board decided that it was in the interests of shareholders to allow Western Union to conduct due diligence.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.