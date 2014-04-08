Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SINGAPORE PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) is looking to raise between $304 million and $334 million in a Singapore listing, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
POSH, which is part of the empire of Malaysia's richest man, Robert Kuok, operates a fleet serving offshore oilfields in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The company is also reserving the right to issue additional shares worth up to $46 million under a greenshoe option, meaning the total amount raised could be as much as $380 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) are the joint issue managers, bookrunners and underwriters.
Hwang Investment Management Berhad and Fortress Capital Asset Management are cornerstone investors in the deal.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.