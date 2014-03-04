British TV-decoder maker Pace Plc reported a 22.5 percent rise in full-year core earnings, driven by soaring demand for its next-generation media servers in North America.

Shares in Pace jumped as much as 8.6 percent in morning trade, making the stock one of the top percentage gainers on FTSE-250 Midcap index.

Pace, whose customers include Comcast, AT&T and DirecTV, said it expected revenue of about $2.70 billion this year with an operating margin of around 8.5 percent.

Pace has seen a significant rise in earnings over the last 18 months as more consumers in North America looked to share content between multiple devices.

Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with any screen at customers' homes, including smartphones, laptops, set-top boxes and tablets.

Pace said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and amortization (EBITA) rose to $193.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2013 from $158.1 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.7 percent to $2.47 billion. Revenue in North America, which accounts for more than 60 percent of total revenue, rose 16.9 percent.

The company said in January that it expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization to rise to at least $190 million, on revenue of $2.46 billion.

The company had raised its full-year forecast in July after first-half profit more than tripled.

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace became the global set-top box revenue share leader in the second-quarter of 2013, overtaking Cisco, according to an Infonetics Research report in October. (link.reuters.com/byw37v)

Operating margin rose 1.2 percentage points to 7.8 percent.

Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock last month, saying it expects Pace's margins to grow more than 10 percent, helped by the acquisition of U.S.-based network gear maker Aurora Networks Inc in October.

Pace bought Aurora for $310 million in a bid to diversify the products it provides to cable customers.

The company increased its final dividend to 3.66 cents per share, raising the full-year dividend 22 percent to 5.49 cents.

Pace shares touched a high of 438.2 pence before easing back

a little to 437.3 pence at 1028 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)