Trump says he'll submit healthcare reforms in early or mid-March
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.
LONDON The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it had recommended cancer drug DepoCyte be recalled in Europe, where suitable alternative treatments are available, due to sterility concerns at a U.S. plant operated by Pacira Pharmaceuticals.
A recent inspection carried out jointly by France and Britain at Pacira's manufacturing site in San Diego identified a number of manufacturing deficiencies related to a lack of adequate sterility assurance in the manufacturing process.
The agency said there was no evidence at present of any microbial contamination of products on the market or risk to patients and the recall was a precautionary measure.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to lead an important health agency said on Thursday that the way pharmaceutical companies classify products as generic or branded needs to be reviewed in order to help hold down government spending, as she cited Mylan NV's EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress said on Thursday that they will soon unveil plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, providing a timeframe for a legislative goal they have struggled with for weeks.