SYDNEY Australia's largest telecom services provider Telstra Corporation Ltd (TLS.AX) on Tuesday said it was in talks with the owners of Pacnet Ltd to buy the undersea cable operator.

Earlier Bloomberg had reported, citing a source, that the two companies were nearing an agreement, in a deal that would give Telstra ownership of more than 46,000 kilometers (29,000 miles) of submarine cable between Asia and the United States.

"There is no certainty that any transaction will take place as a result of these discussions," Telstra said in a statement, in response to the Bloomberg story.

