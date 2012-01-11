HONG KONG The planned sale of Pacnet Ltd has stalled after the auction for the undersea cable operator resulted in lower-than-expected bids, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Pacnet, which is owned by groups including Ashmore Investment Management and Clearwater Capital Partners, had put itself for sale last year after its IPO plans were hit by choppy markets. The company, which sources say has an enterprise value of about $1 billion, had appointed Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise on the sale.

Negotiations are continuing with some potential suitors and a deal could still be reached, a separate source said. Pacnet declined to comment.

Ashmore, Clearwater and Spinnaker Capital Ltd jointly own a substantial majority of Pacnet and depending on the final offer, they would decide either to exit the company completely or partially, the sources said. The sources were not authorized to speak to the media.

Pacnet has been battling intense competition and falling prices, and Moody's Investor Service warned that the company may be forced to operate at a higher-than-expected level of leverage over the immediate term.

When bids were submitted in late November, the vendors were looking for an enterprise value of about $1 billion, sources told Reuters.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Clearwater declined comment, Ashmore did not respond to an email seeking comment, while Spinnaker could not be reached for an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken Wills)