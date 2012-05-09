PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) said on Tuesday that First California Financial Group Inc (FCAL) FCAL.O has decided not to proceed with talks on its proposal to buy FCAL in an all-stock deal.

Under the proposal, FCAL shareholders would receive $7.25 in PacWest common stock for each FCAL share held. Based on 29.2 million shares outstanding, according to Reuters data, the deal would be valued at about $212.4 million.

The offer represents a premium of about 29 percent to FCAL's Tuesday closing price of $5.61 on the Nasdaq.

"We have made this disclosure reluctantly, and only after First California summarily rejected our proposal and ignored our previous efforts to engage with them in discussions," PacWest Bancorp Chief Executive Matt Wagner said in a statement.

FCAL executives were not immediately available for comment.

Despite the lack of interest from FCAL, PacWest said its preference has been to reach a mutually beneficial, negotiated transaction.

"On a pro-forma basis, the combined organization would have nearly $7.5 billion in assets, a strong franchise with locations throughout California and an enhanced platform to serve its customers," he said.

