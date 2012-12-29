Rescuers carry a sheet to collect body parts near the scene of a bomb explosion in Cantonment area, Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. The sandals in the foreground are displayed for sale. REUTERS/Stringer

A bus is seen in flames at the site of a bomb explosion, in Cantonment area, Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter douses a bus after an explosion in Cantonment area in Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. REUTERS/Akhtar Somro

Rescuers carry a sheet to collect a body part at the scene of a bomb explosion in Cantonment area, Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman reacts as she walks near the scene of a bomb explosion in a bus, in Cantonment area, Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescuer (R) walks near an ambulance after a bomb explosion in a bus, in Cantonment area, Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. REUTERS/Stringer

KARACHI, Pakistan A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said.

Pakistan's commercial capital and biggest city has seen numerous militant attacks over the past 10 years and is also plagued by violence between rival ethnic-based factions.

The bus sustained serious damage in the explosion and a subsequent fire. While police said the bomb had been planted on the bus, provincial official Sharfud Din Memon said it was left on a motor-bike and went off as the bus passed.

Eight of the wounded were in critical condition, said Seemi Jamali, a doctor at Jinnah Hospital.

(Writing By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)