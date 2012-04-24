Rescue workers and members of the media gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a railway station in Lahore April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

LAHORE, Pakistan A bomb killed at least two people and injured at least 27 others when it exploded at the main railway station in the eastern city of Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, police officials and rescue workers said.

"The bomb was planted in a bag which was left near one of the counters at the station. We estimate there were 6-8 kg of explosives in the bag," Aslam Tareen, a senior city police official, said.

"We're trying to investigate how the bag managed to get through despite so many scanners," he said.

Five of the wounded are in a critical condition in hospital, a health official told Reuters.

In January 2011, a teenage suicide bomber blew himself up near a religious procession of Shi'ite Muslims in Lahore, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 50.

Islamist militants have carried out bombings across Pakistan in retaliation for military operations targeting insurgent groups in recent years.

In February, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest outside a mosque in a Shi'ite neighborhood in Pakistan's northwestern Kurram tribal region, killing at least 26 people.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bokhari in LAHORE; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Alison Williams)