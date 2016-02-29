Urooj, 15, spits water between rounds in her bout during the Sindh Junior Sports Association Boxing Tournament in Karachi, Pakistan February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Assistant boxing coach Nadir helps Urooj, 15, put on her headgear before the start of her bout during the Sindh Junior Sports Association Boxing Tournament in Karachi, Pakistan February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Azmeena, 16, takes part in warm up exercises at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Misbah, 17, takes part in warm up exercises at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tabia, 12, removes her shoes after finishing an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Javeria (L) and Mehek check a selfie after an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Girl trainees pose for a group photograph with their coach Yunus Qambrani and assistant coach Nadir at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A combination photo shows students of coach Younus Qambrani posing with their boxing gloves at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Pak Shaheen Boxing Club in Karachi, Pakistan, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A friend wraps the hand of a boxer competing in the Sindh Junior Sports Association Boxing Tournament in Karachi, Pakistan February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Arisha, 9, punches Misbah during an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Anum, 17, punches padding with her coach Younus Qambrani while others observe during an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

KARACHI, Pakistan In a dense and dusty neighborhood in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, eight young girls lined up against a cement wall, touching their hands to their faces in prayer before boxing practice began.

For the last six months, these athletes-in-the-making have been training at the Pak Shaheen Boxing Club in Lyari, a packed Karachi ward known more for its internecine gang warfare than for breaking glass ceilings.

During the week, a dozen girls, aged eight to 17, go to the club after school to practice their jabs, hooks and upper cuts for hours in the hope of one day bringing a medal home to Pakistan.

"I have been training since I was a child," said Urooj Qambrani, 15. "Inshallah, I will become an international boxer. ... I will make Pakistan's name famous."

Pakistani women have been training as boxers in small numbers and competed in the South Asian Games last year, said Younis Qambrani, the coach who founded the club in 1992.

The growth of the sport for both men and women in Pakistan has been dogged by a lack of equipment and adequate facilities, but the situation is slowly improving, he said.

In Pakistan, a conservative Muslim society, women and girls face additional obstacles - both from Taliban threats for going to school and also violence from family members, including so-called "honor killings" in which male relatives kill girls deemed to have brought shame to the family name.

In October, the Sindh Boxing Association organised a camp for female boxers in Karachi, the first time that a government-supported event for women in the sport was held in the country, according to media reports.

Some of the girls in Qambrani's family, who had taken up practising at home, participated in the camp, and came to Qambrani afterwards to ask why they couldn't train at his club as well.

"A number of girls were keen on training, but due to social pressures, I had been avoiding the issue," Qambrani said.

"Last year a girl came to me, asking why girls couldn't train. I was moved when she said, 'No one teaches us how to defend ourselves,'" he said.

Since then, some of the girls have begun to participate in tournaments, at home in the ring in white track suits, head scarves and boxing gloves.

For Anum Qambrani, the coach's 17-year-old daughter, getting the chance to train formally in the club was nothing short of fulfilling her birthright.

"My two uncles are international boxers, and my father is a coach," she said. "Boxing is in our blood."

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by Kay Johnson and Nick Macfie)