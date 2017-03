ISLAMABAD Seventeen Pakistani children burnt to death on Saturday when a gas cylinder on the bus taking them to school exploded, media said.

Ten children were injured in the blaze on the outskirts of Gujrat, 100 miles southeast of Islamabad, DawnNews said.

Many vehicles in energy-starved Pakistan are powered by relatively cheap compressed natural gas and cylinder blasts are common.

(Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Ron Popeski)