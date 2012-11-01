ISLAMABAD A Pakistani couple killed their teenage daughter by pouring acid on her face and body after they caught her talking to a boy, police and a doctor said on Thursday.

The parents of the 16-year-old confessed to police in Kotli, a town in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, that they attacked their daughter after she had spoke to the boy outside their house, said Mohammad Jahangir, a local doctor at the hospital where she was brought.

"There were third-degree burns on her scalp, face, eyes, nostrils, both arms, chest foot and lower part of legs. Even her scalp bone was exposed," he said, adding that the mother initially told the hospital their daughter tried to commit suicide. Police have arrested the parents.

Almost 1,000 women lost their lives last year in so-called "honor killings" in the conservative South Asian nation, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Activists say the actual number is much higher as most cases go unreported.

(Reporting by Mehreen Malik; Editing by Stephen Powell)