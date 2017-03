ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan said on Thursday he and his supporters would not abandon their protest movement against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and would continue to rally in central Islamabad demanding his resignation.

"I will not leave here. I will not accept this monarchy. I want real democracy," Khan told his supporters. "I know the people of Pakistani will not abandon me."

