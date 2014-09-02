A police officer speaks to a gathering of policemen brought to the capital Islamabad as reinforcements during Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Imran Khan(C), the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, addresses supporters during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD Pakistani protest leader Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would hold talks with a conservative Islamist politician who has been trying to mediate between Khan's political party and the government since the beginning of a political crisis.

"Siraj-ul-Haq is coming with (other opposition figures) for talks, we have invited them to come. We will hold talks with them," Khan told his supporters.

"We will put our stance in front of them and they will do the same ... The Door for talks should always remain open."

Khan, who has refused to negotiate with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif whose resignation he is demanding, stopped short of saying that he could hold direct talks with the government.

