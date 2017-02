MIRANSHAH, Pakistan A U.S. drone aircraft killed at least 12 suspected militants on Friday when it fired missiles at a compound in Pakistan near the Afghan border, Pakistani intelligence officials said.

The death toll from the strike in the Dattakhel region in North Waziristan could rise, the officials said.

