A voter casts her ballot during the general elections at a polling station in Peshawar May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's election commission said on Saturday it failed to hold free and fair elections in the country's commercial center and biggest city, Karachi.

"We have been unable to carry out free and fair elections in Karachi," it said in a statement. It is unclear whether the commission's conclusion means national elections will have to be held again.

