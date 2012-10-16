A girl holding a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai participates during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A student holds a picture of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, during a tribute at the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

An air ambulance with Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai aboard taxis at Chaklala Airbase in this still image taken from video October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Inter Services Public Relations via Reuters TV

Women supporters of religious political party Sunni Tehreek hold a placard and party flags in support of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a demonstration in Islamabad October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Devotees pray for schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, at a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Hospital staff assists Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Muzamil

Women supporters of the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) pray next to pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil for her speedy recovery, in Karachi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Malala Yousufzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl who was shot by the Taliban on October 9, 2012 for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, is seen in Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan, in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai is brought out of a hospital on a stretcher in Rawalpindi in this still image taken from video October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Inter Services Public Relations via Reuters TV

A student holds an image of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, during a rally in Lahore October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

An ambulance crew and their police escort await the arrival of an air ambulance carrying injured Pakistani teenager Malala Yousufzai at Birmingham International airport in central England October 15, 2012. The Pakistani schoolgirl shot by Taliban gunmen for pushing for girls to be educated has been sent to the Britain for medical treatment, a military spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, during a tribute at the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

Police officers patrol outside the emergency entrance of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where injured Pakistani teenager Malala Yousufzai arrived for treatment in Birmingham, central England October 15, 2012. A Pakistani schoolgirl shot in the head by the Taliban has every chance of making a 'good recovery', British doctors said on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A student holds a placard with a picture of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a rally in Lahore October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

ISLAMABAD Taliban insurgents said on Tuesday that the Pakistani schoolgirl its gunmen shot in the head deserved to die because she had spoken out against the group and praised U.S. President Barack Obama.

Malala Yousufzai, 14, was flown to Britain on Monday, where doctors said she has every chance of making a "good recovery".

The attack on Yousufzai, who had been advocating education for girls, drew widespread condemnation.

Pakistani surgeons removed a bullet from near her spinal cord during a three-hour operation the day after the attack last week, but she now needs intensive specialist follow-up care.

Authorities have said they have made several arrests in connection with the case but have given no details.

Pakistan's Taliban described Yousufzai as a "spy of the West".

"For this espionage, infidels gave her awards and rewards. And Islam orders killing of those who are spying for enemies," the group said in a statement.

"She used to propagate against mujahideen (holy warriors) to defame (the) Taliban. The Quran says that people propagating against Islam and Islamic forces would be killed.

"We targeted her because she would speak against the Taliban while sitting with shameless strangers and idealized the biggest enemy of Islam, Barack Obama."

Yousufzai, a cheerful schoolgirl who had wanted to become a doctor before agreeing to her father's wishes that she strive to be a politician, has become a potent symbol of resistance against the Taliban's efforts to deprive girls of an education.

Pakistanis have held some protests and candlelight vigils but most government officials have refrained from publicly criticizing the Taliban by name over the attack, in what critics say is a lack of resolve against extremism.

"We did not attack her for raising voice for education. We targeted her for opposing mujahideen and their war," said the Taliban. "Shariah (Islamic law) says that even a child can be killed if he is propagating against Islam."

(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)