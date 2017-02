PESHAWAR A senior Pakistani Taliban leader said on Tuesday that the death of al Qaeda's number two, Abu Yahya al-Libi, in a drone strike in northwest Pakistan was a "big loss".

"After Doctor Sahib (al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri), he was the main al Qaeda leader," the Pakistani Taliban leader, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy)