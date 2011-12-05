ISLAMABAD Pakistan said on Monday it had no plans to reverse a decision to boycott a conference on the future of Afghanistan in Bonn in protest over a NATO strike, even though U.S. President Barack Obama had expressed regret over the incident.

"There is no change in our position vis-à-vis the Bonn conference," Abdul Basit, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman, told Reuters after Obama spoke to President Asif Ali Zardari offering condolences over the strike.

The Nov 26 NATO air raid, which killed 24 Pakistani soldiers, has added to strains in relations with Islamabad, whose cooperation Washington views as crucial to helping to stabilize the region before most foreign combat troops leave Afghanistan in 2014.

