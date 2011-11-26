ISLAMABAD Pakistani authorities blocked the vital supply route for NATO troops fighting in Afghanistan on Saturday after a cross-border air strike killed 25 Pakistani troops, local officials said.

Trucks and fuel tankers were stopped at Jamrud town in the Khyber tribal region near the city of Peshawar, hours after the raid, officials said.

"We have halted the supplies and some 40 tankers and trucks have been returned from the check post in Jamrud," Mutahir Zeb, a senior government official, told Reuters.

Another official said the supplies had been stopped for security reasons.

(Reporting by Saud Mehsud; Writing by Augustine Anthony; Editing by Chris Allbritton)