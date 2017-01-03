Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Pakistan, one of three countries with endemic polio, began an immunization campaign this week in the city of Quetta for children under five after the discovery of a rare strain of the virus in sewage samples, officials said.
No cases of the rare Type 2 strain have been reported in humans in Quetta but it has been added to the vaccine as a precaution. The more common type of polio is Type 1, with no human cases of Type 2 reported for more than a decade.
Here are some more facts on polio:
* Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a viral disease of the brain and spinal cord that can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of hours.
* There is no cure for polio, it can only be prevented. Polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. Vaccines can be oral or injected.
* The virus is transmitted from person to person through the ingestion of faeces from contaminated hands, food or water.
* Polio mainly affects children under five years of age. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, usually in the legs.
* Among those paralyzed, 5 percent to 10 percent die when their breathing muscles become immobilized.
* There were 35 reported polio cases at the end of 2016 compared with 350,000 cases in 1988.
* Pakistan is one of just three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that have endemic polio, a once-common childhood virus that can cause paralysis or death.
* Immunization efforts in Pakistan have in the past been hampered by Islamist militants who believed the campaigns were a cover for Western spies.
* As long as one child remains infected, all children are at risk. If polio is not completely eradicated, 200,000 new cases each year could crop up within 10 years globally.
Source: Reuters, World Health Organization, Global Polio Eradication Initiative
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Katie Nguyen.)
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
ZURICH The Novartis copy of Amgen's blockbuster psoriasis drug Enbrel will not go on sale before 2018 at the earliest because of the U.S. company's patent protection challenge, the Swiss drugmaker's head of generics told Reuters.
President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.