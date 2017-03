ISLAMABAD The Taliban attacked a military-run school on Tuesday, killing 84 students, because they wanted revenge for the Pakistani military targeting their own families, a spokesman said.

"We selected the army's school for the attack because the government is targeting our families and females," said Taliban spokesman Muhammad Umar Khorasani. "We want them to feel the pain."

