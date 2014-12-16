UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned a deadly Taliban attack on a Pakistan school on Tuesday as "an act of horror and rank cowardice to attack defenseless children while they learn."

"No cause can justify such brutality. No grievance can excuse such horror," Ban said. "Getting an education is every child’s right. Going to school should not have to be an act of bravery."

At least 130 people, most of them children, were killed on Tuesday after Taliban gunmen broke into a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar and opened fire, witnesses said, in the bloodiest massacre the country has seen for years.

