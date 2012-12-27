ISLAMABAD The Pakistani Taliban have outlined conditions for a ceasefire, including the adoption of Islamic law, a spokesman said Friday.

The Taliban, in a letter printed by the Pakistan daily The News, also demanded that Pakistan stop its involvement in the war pitting Afghan insurgents against the Kabul government and refocus on a war of "revenge" against India. The militants accused Pakistan's army of acting as "mercenaries" for America.

The conditions, confirmed by spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsan in a phone call to Reuters, also said Pakistan should rewrite its laws and constitution according to Islamic law.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Ron Popeski)