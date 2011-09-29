ISLAMABAD Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani told a gathering of the country's political leaders on Thursday that the United States must stop blaming Islamabad for regional instability, as Washington stepped up pressure on Islamabad to crack down on militancy.

"The blame game should end, and Pakistan's sensitive national interests should be respected," he said in comments carried live on local television stations.

Pakistan military officials, who set security and foreign policy, were expected to brief the meeting on a crisis in relations with the United States.

(Reporting by Augustine Anthony and Qasim Nauman; Editing by Ed Lane)