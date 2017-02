WASHINGTON The United States on Monday expressed concern about the impact of a cross-border attack that killed Pakistani soldiers on relations between the two countries, but said their ties have weathered difficult times in the past.

"This is a relationship that has weathered significant setbacks," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said. But the relationship has managed to "move forward" despite that, he said.

