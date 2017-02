ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Tuesday that the Pakistani government needs to take action to cut ties with the Haqqani militant network.

"The Pakistani government needs to take action to deal with the links that exist there," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Asked if Washington would take action if Pakistan fails to cut ties with the Haqqani network, Carney said: "We are obviously always reviewing our aid programs. We obviously take it very seriously and discuss these matters with our Pakistani counterparts."