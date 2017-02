ISLAMABAD Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has resumed his duties after medical treatment in Dubai and has no intention of leaving, said the presidential spokesman on Friday, as tensions between civilian leaders and the army gripped the country.

"He is performing his usual work. There is no truth in the reports that the president will leave the country after the 27th of December. He is here in Pakistan and he has come to stay," spokesman Farhatullah Babar told Reuters.

