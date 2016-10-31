A unit of Peter Thiel's Palantir Technologies Inc has got a second chance to bid for a contract to build the next phase of the U.S. Army's integrated combat data system, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Palantir, a data analytics and security firm co-founded by the Silicon Valley investor, sued the U.S. government in June, arguing that the bid-solicitation process ruled out any commercially available solutions, the report said.

A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Palantir, ordering the Army to restart the bidding process and include commercial offerings in its evaluation, which will put Palantir USG back in the running, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2f1aJdj).

Palantir's technology helps government agencies track down terrorists and uncover financial fraud.

"This decision is a victory for taxpayers, whose money has been routinely wasted on lengthy and ineffective development efforts," Hamish Hume, a Palantir lawyer and partner in Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)