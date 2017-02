GAZA Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, on a brief visit to the Gaza Strip on Friday, denounced Israel's attacks on the Palestinian territory as aggression.

"This tragedy cannot pass in silence and the world should take responsibility in stopping this aggression," Kandil said during a visit to a Gaza hospital.

Fighting continued along the Israel-Gaza border during Kandil's three-hour visit.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)