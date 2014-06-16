BERLIN Germany has called for the release of three Israeli teenagers believed to have been abducted in the occupied West Bank, warning that the kidnapping of the youngsters could escalate tensions in the region.

"We are concerned about the whereabouts of three youngsters who disappeared... There are some indications that the three have been kidnapped. If this is the case, we condemned this action and urge those responsible to release them, free of harm, immediately," a German foreign ministry spokesman said.

"This has come at a time of considerable tension in the Palestinian territories, it is therefore in the interests of everyone to prevent any further escalation," he added.

