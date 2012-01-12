WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday discussed a recent round of Israeli-Palestinian talks and the international community's response to Iran, the White House said.

"They reviewed the recent meetings between Israeli and Palestinian negotiators in Amman and the president reaffirmed his commitment to the goal of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region," the White House said in a statement summarizing a phone call between the leaders.

The two also discussed "recent Iran-related developments, including the international community's efforts to hold Iran accountable for its failures to meet its international obligations," the White House said.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Laura Macinnis)