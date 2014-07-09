JERUSALEM Israel said on Wednesday that Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip have dozens of long-range rockets capable of striking deeper into Israel than ever before.

A military spokesman said that an M-302 surface-to-surface rocket fired from Gaza had struck the Israeli coastal city of Hadera late on Tuesday, some 60 miles (96.5 km) north of the Palestinian enclave.

The rocket landed on a street near a house, causing no injuries, the military said.

"We understand that there are several other tens of these rockets within the Gaza Strip, that they can potentially reach that long distance," said military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner.

He said the M-302s are similar to a shipment of Syrian-made, Iranian-supplied rockets Israel intercepted at sea in March.

