A bomb exploded on a bus in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, wounding at least 10 people in what Israeli officials said was a terrorist attack that could complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Here is a look at recent attacks on Israelis:

April 17, 2006 - Palestinian suicide bomber kills 11 people at a sandwich stand near Tel Aviv's old central bus station. Both Islamic Jihad and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claim responsibility.

January 29, 2007 - Suicide bomber kills three people in a bakery in Eilat at the northern tip of the Red Sea. Three groups - Islamic Jihad, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and the previously unknown "Army of Believers" - each claim responsibility.

February 4, 2008 - Suicide bomber kills a woman in the town of Dimona. A second bomber is shot dead by Israeli police. Hamas's armed wing claims responsibility.

March 6 - Palestinian gunman kills eight Jewish students and wounds nine at the Mercaz Harav religious seminary in Jerusalem before being shot dead by one of the students.

April 9 - Two Israelis are killed at a fuel depot along the Gaza border. A number of militant groups, including al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, said they carried out the attack.

August 31, 2010 - Four Israelis are shot dead near the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in the West Bank. Hamas claims responsibility.

March 11, 2011 - Five family members are stabbed to death as they sleep in the Jewish settlement of Itamar in the occupied West Bank. Israel says two Palestinians carried out the attack.

March 23 - A bomb planted near a bus stop in Jerusalem killed a British visitor and wounded at least 30 people.

August 18 - Eight people are killed when gunmen attack vehicles in southern Israel near the border with Egypt, north of Eilat.

November 21, 2012 - A bomb explodes on a bus in central Tel Aviv wounding at least 10 people.

