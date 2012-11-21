GAZA Israel says it has attacked 1,450 targets in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since assassinating the head of the Islamist group's military wing in a missile strike on November 14.

Air strikes have hit rocket stores, launchpads and suspected Hamas command posts, government buildings and apartment blocks in an eight-day-old assault that has killed 139 Gazans, most of them civilians, including 34 children. Israel says 56 militants have been killed.

Rockets fired from Gaza have killed four Israeli civilians and one soldier since the conflict began.

Here are some of the targets hit so far in the 40 km (25 mile) long coastal enclave where 1.7 million Palestinians live.

- The headquarters of Hamas's Gaza chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who is also the prime minister of the group's Gaza authority

- The main security complex, known as the Saraya

- A sprawling Hamas government compound housing branch offices of different ministries

- The Hamas-run interior ministry, destroyed along with civil affairs offices that documented Gaza civilians

- Several police stations, evacuated before the fighting by police who redeployed elsewhere

- Military training camps, also evacuated and located mostly outside residential areas

- A main bridge on the Gaza coastal road, connecting Gaza City with the rest of the enclave

- Dozens of houses and apartment blocks, including one in which nine members of the same family were killed

- The house of Essam Al-Daalees, a political advisor to Hamas's Gaza prime minister, Ismail Haniyeh

- Gunmen on motorcycles and in cars

- Fields and open spaces suspected of concealing buried rocket launchers, often hit with large bombs. Also a possible move to churn up land ahead of any ground invasion

- The Islamic National Bank, suspected by Israel of acting as a financial arm of Hamas, something bank officials deny

- Three media offices used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as by Arab and international news outlets; two journalists of Hamas's al-Aqsa television and an employee of Islamic Jihad's al-Quds radio were killed in two air strikes on their cars

