JERUSALEM The Israeli army said on Friday it was closing to civilian traffic three roads that lead to, or border the Gaza Strip, in an indication of a probable military build-up in the area.

Shortly before, political sources said Defence Minister Ehud Barak was seeking government approval to mobilize up to 75,000 reserve troops for Israel's Gaza campaign, in a sign of preparations for a possible ground offensive.

(Created by Crispian Balmer)