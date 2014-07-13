BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will travel to the Middle East on Monday, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, where he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, German media reported.

Steinmeier called for an end to "Hamas rocket terror", in comments to newspaper Bild am Sonntag published on Sunday, and urged a "coalition of reason" to stop the conflict escalating.

Thousands fled their homes in a Gaza town on Sunday after Israel warned them to leave before threatened attacks on rocket-launching sites, on the sixth day of an offensive that Palestinian officials said has killed at least 160 people.

