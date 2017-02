Israeli reservist soldiers carry their gear as they head home, at a field near the border with the northern Gaza Strip November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, and both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Hamas militants speak with the media during a news conference in Gaza City November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, a n d both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. The banner at rear reads: 'Gaza won', and shows a picture of Hamas military chief Ahmed Jaabari, who was killed by an Israeli air strike. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A Palestinian gunman fires into the air as he celebrates what Palestinians say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict in Gaza City November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

An Israeli reservist soldier waits at a field before heading home, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, and both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during his visit to the police headquarters in Jerusalem November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, and both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool

A Palestinian youth retrieves a cooking gas canister near smuggling tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt, November 22, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and planks to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from Egypt to Gaza, as international aid agencies raced to replenish Gaza's supplies. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (2nd R) sits next to the mother of Hamas military chief Ahmed Jaabari (pictured in poster, R), who was killed by an Israeli air strike, as he consoles the family in Gaza City November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, and both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Israeli reservist soldiers wait on the side of a road as they head home, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, and both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli reservist soldier rests beside a weapon as he waits in a field before heading home, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip November 22, 2012. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold on Thursday with scenes of joy among the ruins in Gaza over what Palestinians hailed as a victory, and both sides saying their fingers were still on the trigger. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian man drives a flatbed truck loaded with planks of wood for repairing destroyed smuggling tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt, November 22, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and planks to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from Egypt to Gaza, as international aid agencies raced to replenish Gaza's supplies. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gesture as Israeli soldiers (not seen) stand guard near the fence between Israel and southern Gaza Strip November 23, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian looks at Israeli soldiers as they stand guard behind the fence between Israel and southern Gaza Strip November 23, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA Israel eased restrictions on Gaza fishermen and farmers on Saturday, Palestinian officials said, advancing a three-day-old truce brokered by Egypt after a week of fierce fighting.

Gaza's children also headed back to school in their hundreds of thousands, in another indication normal life was returning after eight days of fierce cross-border fighting in which 166 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed.

Nonetheless, senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar showed how fragile the ceasefire remained, with defiant remarks to reporters of how the Islamists would go on smuggling in weapons "by all possible means", including via Israel's arch-foe Iran.

A statement from the office of Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh said Egypt had notified them that "Israel has allowed Palestinian fishermen to fish in Gaza's waters at a distance of 6 miles, up from 3 miles".

The Egyptian-brokered truce deal agreed on Wednesday calls on Israel to ease curbs on coastal Gaza, which it has largely blockaded since Hamas, which rejects the Jewish state's right to exist, took power there in 2007.

Israel had formally barred Gaza fishermen from heading more than 3 miles out into the Mediterranean Sea for about 3 years, its gunboats often enforcing the rule, a measure Israel said was intended to prevent weapons smuggling.

Murad Al-Issi, a member of a fishermen's group, told Reuters his colleagues had already ventured out to the 6-mile limit on Saturday, undisturbed by Israel.

"The Israeli army naval boat which used to fire and torch Palestinian boats that sailed beyond a 3-mile distance watched without doing anything to prevent them," Issi said.

Palestinians say the Israeli restrictions had hampered the amount and variety of fish they could catch.

Inside Gaza, Palestinian farmers tended land along the testy frontier with the Jewish state without incident, signaling Israel was easing restrictions of the past 3 years barring Palestinians from coming within 300 meters of a border fence.

The change took place a day after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man at a Gaza border fence, saying protesters there threw stones and tried to breach the barrier.

Palestinians denounced the shooting as a violation of the ceasefire and Egypt intervened to restore calm.

On Saturday, a Reuters photographer saw farmers in the Khan Younis area working close to the Israeli frontier fence.

FRONTIER PATROL

Hamas security officials were on patrol and Israeli soldiers looked on without interfering, but for a brief verbal exchange between one soldier and a Hamas guard, witnesses said.

Israel had no comment on whether it had eased conditions for either the fishermen or farmers.

Zahar, the senior Hamas leader, sounded a triumphal note despite the death toll and damage the Israeli offensive caused in Gaza, where many saw the truce as a victory for having forced Israel to modify its blockade of the territory and help both sides avoid a potentially deadlier ground assault.

Zahar said Hamas would continue to arm itself with the help of Israel's arch-enemy, Iran, though the truce signed in Cairo calls for a cessation of rocket fire at Israel, which Israel gave as its reason for launching its attacks in mid-November.

"We have no choice but to continue to bring in weapons by all possible means," Zahar said, adding that he expected Tehran would "increase its military and financial support to Hamas".

"We have a right to take money and weapons from Iran. They (Iran) give to us for the sake of God, no conditions attached, and I am a witness to that," Zahar told reporters.

In a rare phone call to Hamas' Gaza leader Haniyeh, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad praised what he called Palestinian "resistance and perseverance" against Israel, which he said must now "bow" to Palestinian rights, IRNA news agency reported.

Zahar said that after Hamas's rain of rocket fire that reached as far as Tel Aviv and paralyzed swathes of southern Israel, "the Jews will think twice before" attacking Iran, as Israel has earlier hinted it might do to stop a nuclear program the West fears is destined to produce atomic weapons.

Some analysts say otherwise, however, pointing at how the Israeli military inflicted serious blows to Hamas's weapons arsenal, showing the world it has cutting-edge technology, particularly when it comes to missile defense.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Alison Williams)