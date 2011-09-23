Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will make a formal request on Friday for the United Nations to recognize Palestinian statehood. He says the move is necessary following the breakdown of almost two decades of on-off peace talks with Israel.

Following are the main issues at the heart of the conflict:

* TWO-STATE SOLUTION:

-- Both Israel and the Palestinians back the so-called two-state solution, which has been the core of U.S. efforts for an comprehensive peace deal. U.S. President Barack Obama has said the borders of any future Palestine state should be based on the lines prevailing before the 1967 war, when Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there can be no return to the 1967 lines. He also says a Palestinian state must be demilitarized so as not to threaten Israel and says the Palestinians must recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

-- The Palestinians say any future talks must focus on 1967 lines, but accept there might have to be limited land swaps. They are refusing to acknowledge Israel as a Jewish State, fearing this would preclude the return of refugees.

-- The statehood issue has been complicated by the fact that Gaza and the West Bank are run by opposing Palestinian parties. Hamas, which governs Gaza, denounces the notion of direct talks with Israel and does not recognize Israel's right to exist. It says Abbas's appeal to the United Nations as a waste of time.

* ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS:

-- Abbas has called for a total freeze on the expansion of settlements that Israel has built on land it captured in the 1967 war. That would be in line with a commitment Israel made under a 2003 U.S.-backed peace "road map."

-- Netanyahu did impose a 10-month halt to new housing in West Bank settlements, but that ended in 2010. Since then, Israel has approved the building of hundreds of new homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, despite international protests.

-- Palestinians have said the settlements should be evacuated, and along with the World Court and major powers, consider them illegal. Israel has said it intends to keep several major settlement blocs in any future peace deal, a move that could result in territorial swaps with the Palestinians.

* JERUSALEM:

-- Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City and its sites sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians, to be the capital of the state they aim to establish in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Netanyahu has said Jerusalem would remain Israel's "indivisible and eternal" capital. Israel's claim to the eastern part of Jerusalem is not recognized internationally.

* REFUGEES:

-- Palestinians demand that refugees who fled or were forced to leave in the war of Israel's creation in 1948 should be allowed to return, along with millions of their descendants. Yet Palestinian negotiators have signaled they would accept "a just" solution for refugees as laid out in a U.N. resolution that mentions compensation for those who settle elsewhere.

-- Israel says any resettlement of Palestinian refugees must occur outside of its borders.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller and Crispian Balmer; Additional editing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference unit)