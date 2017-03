JERUSALEM Israel said on Wednesday it would temporarily halt fire in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for a five-hour period, citing humanitarian reasons.

The military said after contacts with U.N. officials Israel has decided that "between 1000 (3 a.m. EDT) and 1500 (11 a.m. EDT) the Israeli military will cease operational activity with the Gaza Strip and hold its fire".

