KHARTOUM Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal on Thursday condemned the killing of military commander Ahmed al-Jaabari and vowed to continue the "resistance" against Israel after the Jewish state launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"Men and women in Palestine, we will continue the resistance," Meshaal said at a meeting of Islamic leaders in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

