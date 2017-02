CAIRO Egyptian-mediated talks to reach a truce between Palestinians and Israelis are ongoing but Gaza-based Hamas will not yield to any Israeli conditions, the exiled Hamas leader said on Monday.

Khaled Meshaal, speaking at a news conference in Cairo, also said the two sides could reach a truce but there could also be an escalation and Hamas was ready for all possibilities.

