MOSCOW Russia urged an end to Palestinian rocket attacks and what it called disproportionate Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip on Monday, and said it may propose a U.N. Security Council resolution on the conflict.

"We again affirm our position on the inadmissibility of firing at Israeli regions and of disproportionate strikes on Gaza," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow considers it necessary to stop the military confrontation without delay."

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said Moscow may propose a Security Council resolution that would envisage ceasing violence on both sides before the resumption of peace talks, news agencies reported.

Russia is a member of the Quartet of Middle East peace mediators, along with the United States, the United Nations and the European Union.

President Vladimir Putin has tried to balance ties with Arabs including the Palestinians, dating back to the Soviet era, with improved relations with Israel during his 13 years in power.

