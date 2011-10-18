Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas which rules Gaza have agreed on a deal to swap the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, held captive for five years, for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Here is a timeline of events since Shalit was captured:

June 25, 2006 - Hamas militants launch raid into Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing two soldiers and capturing Shalit.

June 28 - Israeli troops invade the Gaza Strip.

Sept 15 - Letter from Shalit reaches his family via Egyptian mediators brokering a prisoner swap deal.

Oct 1 - Worst internal Palestinian fighting in a decade raises fears of a civil war in Gaza.

Nov 26 - Ceasefire in Gaza announced, ends five months of Israeli air strikes and incursions that fail to free Shalit.

June 14, 2007 - Hamas takes over Gaza from Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

June 25 - Israeli TV airs audio tape from Shalit's captors asking for medical treatment and release of Palestinians.

Sept 8 - Israeli special forces disguised as Hamas gunmen abduct Hamas commander to be used as "bargaining chip."

Dec 26 - Hamas says Shalit won't be freed unless Israel frees 1,400 Palestinian prisoners, many long-term.

April 24, 2008 - Hamas leader offers Israel six-month truce in Gaza but says fate of Shalit separate issue.

May 12 - Israel says ceasefire deal must include Shalit. Talks falter over Israel's refusal to reopen Gaza's border.

June 9 - Israeli television says Shalit's family receives hand-written letter from their son.

June 17 - Israel and Hamas agree to Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Sept 25 - Hamas rejects list of prisoners Israel is ready to free in exchange for Shalit, saying it wants more.

Dec 19 - Fragile six-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas expires as they fail to agree on terms to extend truce.

Dec 27 - Israel launches 22-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip. About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis are killed.

Jan 18, 2009 - Israel and Hamas cease fire in Gaza.

Sept 30 - Israel and Hamas confirm deal to exchange proof that Shalit is alive for release of 20 female Palestinians.

Oct 2 - Video is handed over and authenticated in which Shalit looked "pale but in good health."

Nov 25 - Israel rejects a demand for the release of several Hamas commanders as part of any exchange for Shalit.

June 27, 2010 - Shalit's parents begin march from home to PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence to press for prisoner swap.

April 9, 2011 - The Israeli military says that Tayser Abu Snima, a top Hamas militant, killed in a raid, was "directly and physically involved" in Shalit's capture.

Oct 11 - Israeli and Hamas officials say a deal has been reached to swap Shalit for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Oct 16 - Israel buses 430 Palestinian prisoners under heavy guard to a holding facility in the Negev desert in preparation for them to be exchanged on October 18 for captive Shalit.

