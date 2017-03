JERUSALEM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday some progress had been made in efforts to bring an end to 16 days of fighting between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

"We have certainly made some steps forward. There is still work to be done," Kerry said shortly after arriving in Jerusalem for a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. He declined to give any details.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Crispian Balmer)