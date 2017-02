Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

GAZA A new Israeli air strike in Gaza killed two Palestinians riding on a motorcycle, Hamas officials and medics said on Saturday.

The attack followed the firing of about 90 rockets at Israel at the weekend, raises the death toll in escalating violence since Friday to 14. The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan)