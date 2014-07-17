JERUSALEM An Israeli official said on Thursday that Israeli senior representatives at talks in Cairo had accepted an Egyptian proposal for a comprehensive Gaza ceasefire starting on Friday, but Israel's leaders still had to approve the deal.

The official, who earlier said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision-making security cabinet had agreed to the truce, later told Reuters the forum had not yet voted and was still examining its details.

In Gaza, there was no immediate comment from Hamas or other Palestinian groups on whether they had accepted a permanent ceasefire to end warfare now in its 10th day.

(Reporting by Dan Williams, Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Larry King)