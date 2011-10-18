ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said around 10 Palestinians would come to Turkey as part of the thousand-for-one prisoner exchange being carried out on Tuesday.

Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and hundreds of Palestinians crossed Israel's borders in opposite directions on Tuesday under the deal. Some 40 of the Palestinians were being sent to Turkey, Syria and Qatar.

Davutoglu said a Turkish plane was en route to Cairo to collect the group of Palestinians. It was not clear when they would set off for Turkey.

"Around 10 Palestinians are expected to come to Turkey in the prisoner swap framework, we see this as an important contribution to the peace process," he told reporters.

Turkey's once-close ties with fellow regional power Israel have deteriorated sharply since Israeli naval commandos killed nine Turks in May 2010 in a raid on a ship carrying aid to the Gaza Strip.

Turkey downgraded diplomatic ties with Israel and halted defense trade after the Jewish state confirmed last month it would not apologize for the raid.

