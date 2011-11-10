UNITED NATIONS The Palestinian application for membership in the United Nations appears headed for rejection after the Palestinians failed to muster sufficient support in the U.N. Security Council.

The Security Council's committee on admitting new members is expected to approve a draft report on Friday that says it could not reach consensus on whether Palestine should be accepted as a U.N. member, the latest sign the Palestinian U.N. push is doomed.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas applied for full U.N. membership for the state of Palestine on September 23.

Israel and the United States oppose the Palestinian bid for membership and recognition of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital, saying it is aimed at de-legitimizing Israel. They say the only way Palestine can get statehood is via peace talks with Israel.

Here are some questions and answers about how the Security Council and its committee on admitting U.N. member states will handle the application and the likely outcome.

HOW DOES THE U.N. ADMIT NEW MEMBER STATES?

Countries seeking to join the United Nations usually present an application to the U.N. secretary-general, who passes it to the Security Council for an assessment and vote.

If the 15-nation council approves the membership request, it goes to the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly for approval. A membership request needs a two-thirds majority, or 129 votes, for approval in the assembly. A country cannot join the United Nations unless both the Security Council and General Assembly approve its application.

WILL THE PALESTINIANS JOIN THE U.N.?

Even though the Palestinians would likely win a General Assembly vote, so far they lack sufficient support on the Security Council to secure approval of their application. Resolutions need nine votes in favor and no vetoes to pass.

The Palestinians currently have eight firm and likely backers on the council.

Council diplomats said that at a meeting last week, Russia, China, Brazil, India, Lebanon and South Africa supported the Palestinian bid, the United States opposed it, and Britain, France and Colombia said they would abstain in any vote.

Gabon and Nigeria, expected to support the Palestinians, and Germany and Portugal, expected to abstain or vote against, did not spell out their positions and Bosnia did not speak.

Bosnia is also thought likely to abstain because its three-member collective presidency, which is made up of a Muslim, Serb and Croat, cannot agree on the issue.

Even if the Palestinians manage to secure the necessary nine votes, Washington has vowed to veto their application.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.N. MEMBERSHIP COMMITTEE?

The Security Council's standing committee on admitting new members, which includes all 15 council members, reviewed and assessed the Palestinian application for several weeks to see if it satisfied requirements for U.N. membership.

The committee was unable to reach a unanimous position.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The membership committee is expected to approve the draft report outlining the deadlock among the 15 council members when it meets on Friday. That will pass the issue back to the Security Council, which can either drop it or vote on the Palestinian request to join the United Nations.

If the Palestinians demand a vote, they will have to find a council member willing to sponsor a resolution. Some council diplomats say that the Palestinians may not push for a vote to avoid highlighting their lack of support.

If there is a vote, the United States will not have to veto it if Palestinians only have eight supporters.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE APPLICATION IS REJECTED?

The Palestinians have suggested that they could seek upgraded observer status within the United Nations. They are currently listed as an observer "entity" with no voting rights. They could ask the General Assembly to make them a non-member observer state, like the Vatican, which would be an indirect recognition of statehood. That would require a simple majority vote in the assembly and would enable them to join a number of U.N. agencies, as well as the International Criminal Court.